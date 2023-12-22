Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 187.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE ELV opened at $464.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
