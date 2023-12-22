Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

