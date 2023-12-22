EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 438,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 160,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on EMX Royalty from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

