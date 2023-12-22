Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energous

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.