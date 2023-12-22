Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

