Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $32.16. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 45,665 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

