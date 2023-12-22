Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHAB. TD Cowen began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE EHAB opened at $10.69 on Friday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Enhabit by 103.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $265,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $20,532,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enhabit by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

