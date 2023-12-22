EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.92

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $155.57, with a volume of 17494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

