Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
GMVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Entain from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMVHY
Entain Trading Up 0.3 %
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.