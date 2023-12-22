Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.