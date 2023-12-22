Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.71 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.