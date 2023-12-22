Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $52,350,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

