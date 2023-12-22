Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Position Increased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Evolution Petroleum worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 538,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 413,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

