FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

FDS stock opened at $470.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $471.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

