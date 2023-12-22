FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 46.1% Lower This Week

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $167.31 million and approximately $0.43 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

