Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.49. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

