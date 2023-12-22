Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

