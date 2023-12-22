FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 0.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.46. 17,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 17,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands by 144.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FAT Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

