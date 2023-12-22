Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.25

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 86501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.