Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.13

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 3176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $546.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 679,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

