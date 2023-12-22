Financial Contrast: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $128.57 million 0.86 $8.17 million $1.18 13.70 Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.30 $15.08 million $2.52 10.02

Profitability

Finward Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Savings Financial Group. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Savings Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 6.36% 7.16% 0.53% Finward Bancorp 11.49% 8.62% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Finward Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

