Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.