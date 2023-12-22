Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

