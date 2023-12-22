Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4,833.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after acquiring an additional 93,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

NYSE:RNR opened at $194.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

