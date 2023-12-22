Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

