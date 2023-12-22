Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $237.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.75. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

