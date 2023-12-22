Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $61,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,243 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,661,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

