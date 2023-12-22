Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

