Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 184.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after acquiring an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 365,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,869,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

