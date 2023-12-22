Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $16,602,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $132.74 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

