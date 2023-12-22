Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $16,602,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Price Performance
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $132.74 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
