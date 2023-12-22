Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

