Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

