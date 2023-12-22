Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 307.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on STLA
Stellantis Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.