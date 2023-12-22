Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 307.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

