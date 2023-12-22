Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 971 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $24,203,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in International Money Express by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 283,818 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 949,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its position in International Money Express by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 356,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

International Money Express Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.66.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

