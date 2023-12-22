Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TD stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
