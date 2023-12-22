Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,295 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

