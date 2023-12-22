First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.55

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 60021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First American Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,094,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.