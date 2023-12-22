First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

