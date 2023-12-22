First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

INBK stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.