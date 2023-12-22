First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $261,900.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.37%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

