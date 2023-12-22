First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.44

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 3337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 724.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

