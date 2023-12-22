First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FIF opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.