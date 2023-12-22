First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FIF opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.