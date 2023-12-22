First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.