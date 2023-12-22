First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

