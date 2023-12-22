First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $429,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.67 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

