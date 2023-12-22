First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT opened at $9.81 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $140,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

