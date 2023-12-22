First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.