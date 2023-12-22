First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000.

UCON opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

