Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

