Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -213.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,753 shares of company stock worth $1,710,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

